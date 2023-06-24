Adapt modern, sustainable farming to increase productivity, Dr Rundi tells farmers

KUCHING (June 24): Local small-time farmers must adopt modern and sustainable farming methods to increase their productivity and earnings, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Minister said they could work with relevant parties who could share their expertise and knowledge with them for mutual benefits.

“Small-time farmers play a significant role in Sarawak’s economic growth. It is therefore important to provide them with the necessary support and opportunities for growth.

“This will in turn create a strong and resilient food security sector in Sarawak,” he said at the ‘Building a Sustainable Community in Opar – Introducing Metropolitan Food Cluster (MFC)’ project at Kampung Bokah in Lundu yesterday.

According to Dr Rundi, MFC is a crucial community outreach programme that offers a first-hand opportunity for the local farmers to learn about sustainable agricultural initiatives.

He said such initiatives will be shared among the local farmers at the current site of the Rural Growth Centre (RGC) at Kampung Stungkor in the Opar state constituency.

“To advance Sarawak’s agricultural practices, we must offer comprehensive training programmes that will equip our farmers with the skills and knowledge to adopt modern farming techniques, manage resources effectively and overcome challenges,” he pointed out.

The minister believed that the MFC concept, with its core focus on enhancing the food security system in the state, would help empower and modernise Sarawak’s agriculture sector.

He said the state government hoped to change the mindset of young and small-time farmers by enlightening them on entrepreneurship, marketing and financial management.

“We want them to focus on not just productivity but also commercialisation. This will ultimately contribute to achieving Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy, which aims at seeing Sarawak become a net food exporter by 2030,” he added.

Dr Rundi pointed out that the global market is a huge opportunity for the state’s agricultural products.

“It is also important to encourage our farmers to add value to their products by exploring aspects such as processing, packaging and branding.

“By providing farmers with market information and financial support, they can transition from subsistence farming to successful and vibrant agribusiness ventures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang said the MFC initiative forms part of the Sarawak government’s long-term commitment to bolster the agriculture sector in the region.

He said the MFC initiative would focus on uplifting small-time farmers, fostering product commercialisation, providing comprehensive training programmes, and strengthening the food security sector in the state.

He was quick to add that the MFC Project would contribute to the growth in the region.

“The government is currently developing and promoting sustainable farming practices, efficient distribution infrastructure and value-added agriculture with a goal of enhancing the livelihood of the Opar community and generate more employment opportunities,” Billy said.

Among those present was Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency chief executive officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.