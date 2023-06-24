Body of man who fell into Sarawak River found

KUCHING (June 24): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rescuers today managed to recover the body of a man who allegedly fell from the Darul Hana bridge into the Sarawak River in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

It said the deceased’s body was found at 5.50am at the base of one of the bridge’s pylon.

“The deceased’s body was found by rescuers who used a grappling iron to locate the body underwater,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the body was found right below where the deceased allegedly fell from the bridge.

As of the time of writing, the deceased’s identity cannot be verified as no identification documents were found on the body.

On the bridge, rescuers discovered a red T-shirt, a pair of spectacles and slippers believed to be the deceased’s.

Bomba said the search and rescue operation started at 2am by rescuers from the Padungan station after a call was received of the incident at 1.35am by a witness.

According to the witness, the deceased fell into the river and did not resurface.

The deceased’s body was handed to the police for transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The operation ended at 5.58am.