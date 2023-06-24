Dr Sim: Leaders must preserve good virtues to ensure continuous prosperity

KUCHING (June 24): Leaders must preserve good virtues including racial harmony, unity and religious tolerance to ensure continuous prosperity in Sarawak.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this at the launch of the Merdeka Month and Flying of the Jalur Gemilang flag 2023 at Batu Kawah Riverbank Park here yesterday.

The Batu Kawah assemblyman said he is confident that the state will continue to prosper under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari will ensure that the agenda on environmental sustainability will be intensified, said Dr Sim who is the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

“We need the existing and future generation to work together towards preserving good virtues for state prosperity and environmental sustainability,” he said.

The symbolic launch was held in conjunction with the upcoming Sarawak Day (July 22), National Day (Aug 31) and Malaysia Day (Sept 16).

Meanwhile, State Information Department assistant director in charge of Communication and Community Development Roszilawati Nor Aziz said the programme was a collaborative effort between Malaysian Information Department, its state counterpart and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) which aims to instil patriotism among people in the state.

“Patriotism should not be merely lip service; rather it must be practised through our actions,” she stressed.

The park will be filled up with the state and the national flags in an effort to raise people’s sense of belonging and pride as they pass by the area, she said.

Information Deputy director-general Aziz Abdul Rahman and MPP chairman Tan Kai were also present at the function.