Driver in Kuching escapes burning van unscathed

KUCHING (June 24): A 43-year-old man was lucky to have escaped unscathed after the van that he was driving suddenly caught fire at Jalan Datuk Marican Salleh around 4.55pm yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver of the van managed to escape before the fire started to engulf the vehicle.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station who managed to fully extinguish the fire with water sourced from their fire truck.

The van, according to Bomba, was totally destroyed. The whole operation was wrapped up at 6.03pm after ensuring that the area was safe for other road users.

The cause of the fire is still under Bomba investigation.