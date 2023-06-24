Ex-assistant medical officer in Kuching loses RM355,200 savings to scam

KUCHING (June 24): A retired assistant medical officer’s dream of securing a landscaping licence and project tender from the government was dashed upon realising that he had lost his savings totalling RM355,200 to a scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, in a statement today, said the victim from Padawan had befriended an individual who claimed to be offering metalworks services, on March 15 this year via Facebook.

“From there, the 62-year-old victim then told the suspect that he wanted to have window grilles installed at his house,” said Mohd Azman.

On March 25, the individual went to the victim’s house, claiming that he wanted to take some measurements.

“There, the victim asked him ways to apply for a government tender for grass-cutting and landscaping works, which he immediately told him (victim) that he would be able to help,” said Mohd Azman, adding that the individual, at the time, assured the victim that the tender would be out in June this year.

But to obtain the licence and tender, the victim was told that he had to make some funds transfers to the individual, which he did – 11 online transactions amounting to RM355,200.

“The victim only realised that he had been scammed after no projects were ever awarded to him, as promised by the suspect,” said Mohd Azman.

Police are now investigating the case.