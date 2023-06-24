Reggae band Big Mountain keen on collaborating with local S’wakian musicians

KUCHING (June 24): Reggae band Big Mountain is looking forward to collaborating with local talents in Sarawak.

Its vocalist Joaquin ‘Quino’ McWhinney in a press conference on the second day of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2023 regards the festival as a melting pot of culture and fusion of music.

In this regard, he said there is potential in collaborating with local musicians as they are exposed to various local instruments, artistes and especially budding young local artistes.

“Absolutely, bring it on! We are about the youth, promoting local talent and collaborating and finding ways to make traditional music and music with traditional instruments available to the mainstream,” he said.

When asked if they would infuse reggae music with the sounds of the locals, Joaquin said there is no obstacle when it comes to music, as it serves as a bridge to connect people from all over the world.

“Music is just — you make it, you get people together. Sometimes you make a little mistake here and there and sometimes people will get offended but that’s just a part of it,” he said.

The band’s guitarist Jakob McWhinney, who is also Joaquin’s younger brother, said it is important to start such collaborations.

“Reggae music won’t be a worldwide genre the way it is now if it wasn’t for some person who was a reggae fanatic or musician who went and looped somewhere, made friends and started a little band.

“The next thing you know, that ‘little’ band has been around for 10 years and it’s a totally different language and culture and that path is what creates the progression for reggae to keep moving on,” he said.

Jakob said they are all about collaboration and as his borther mentioned, sometimes there would be people who can’t groove with the music.

“It’s a happy medium taking those chances and trying to keep moving forward. Motivating people to express themselves through reggae or their own culture — the meaning behind the music remains the same, right?

“So even if it’s not ‘true’ reggae music, there’s an influence that is still a really huge part of their cultural plight, shall I say, to get people around the world to recognise them and their culture. That’s reggae music,” he said.

The band is most known for its remake of Peter Frampton’s ‘Baby I Love Your Way’, which became a top 10 hit single in the US in early 1994, reaching No 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100, No 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and No 2 in the UK.

Big Mountain will be the final act performing during the third night’s concert tomorrow.