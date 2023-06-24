KKIP to have new telco infrastructure

KOTA KINABALU (June 24): A new telecommunication infrastructure will be installed in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) to improve the connectivity in the industrial area.

The announcement was made following Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching’s working visit to Sabah on Saturday.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said that this would boost the confidence of investors such as SK Nexilis and SBH Kibing Solar that has invested RM4.28 billion and

RM2.48 billion respectively.

“I would like to extend my gratitude towards Teo Nie Ching and also the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for taking action swiftly to ensure we have strong connectivity to attract more investment,” he said.

Phoong said that he raised this to Teo on June 22 and he is grateful that the deputy minister looked into the issue immediately.

“I’ve received complaints regarding poor connectivity from both foreign and domestic investors in the area, therefore, my ministry immediately wrote to both KKIP and the deputy minister to look into the issue.

“We received request from SK Nexilis and SBH Kibing Solar to improve the infrastructure to upgrade the connectivity to ensure their operations would run smoothly.

“This would always be our priority, ensuring that infrastructure is complete and sufficient for our industry players and foreign investors,” said Phoong.

He also mentioned that connectivity is very crucial to attract investment as it is a global trend to move towards digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

He added that his ministry will continue to work closely with related authorities to ensure that the installation will be completed within 2023.