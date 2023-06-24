Kpg Simpok to host cultural parade to mark Sarawak’s 60th independence

KUCHING (June 24): Kampung Simpok in Padawan welcomes people from all walks of life to its 60th Sarawak Independence Day celebration on July 22.

The celebration, which will start at 8am, is expected to gather some 2,000 people including bikers, cyclists and dance troupes.

According to the organising committee advisor Alim GA Mideh, to usher in this year’s celebration, participants will first gather at the village community hall on July 21 for a series of events such as live band performances, potluck dinner and karaoke session.

“On the day itself (July 22) from 8am onwards, a marching parade around the village will take place.

“The parade will start and end at the community hall with the opening ceremony to be graced by Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin,” Alim said at a press conference held at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters here yesterday.

Alim said the 722 Sarawak Independence Day, under the Borneo Heritage Foundation, was first held in Kuching in 2013 to mark Sarawak’s 50th year of independence.

“The celebration is getting bigger and bigger every year and this year, we anticipate some 2,000 people to attend the event and we welcome all to join us,” he said.

The 60th Sarawak Independence Day celebration at Kampung Simpok is led by Rela Kampung Simpok in collaboration with the village security and development committee (JKKK), he added.

“Why Kampung Simpok? It is because all this while we have been organising such celebrations in the urban areas and the city people are quite knowledgeable about MA63, Independence Day and so on.

“So, we feel that it is just right that we should also host such celebration on the outskirts of the city, just like we did in Serian and Bau the previous years as well as in Bung Orag in Kampong Grogo last year,” he said.

Apart from ‘722 Cultural Parade’, other highlights during the celebration will include the release of pigeons and the event’s iconic ‘1,000 Ngajat’ performance, he noted.

“Last year we released 59 pigeons, so this year we hope to release 60 pigeons to mark 60 years of Sarawak being in the Federation of Malaysia.

“We did the 1,000 Ngajat in Bung Orag last year and for this year we hope to have at least 2,000 Ngajat, not just from the Dayaks but also from participants of various other races.

“Also for the first time ever, we will introduce the Bidayuh musical instrument known as ‘Silotuong’ to the public, where a group of 50 people will be on stage to play the traditional musical instrument,” he said.

He added that vendor booths will also be set up at the event grounds to support local businesses.

For those who want to take part in the cultural parade, Alim advised the participants to put on their traditional costumes and comfortable walking shoes.

For more information on the parade, contact Alim at 0138044178 or just head on to Kampung Simpok on July 22.

Also present at the press conference were organising chairlady Alice Luna Bala and event manager Anthony David.