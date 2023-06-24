Muhyiddin: PAS not ‘big brother’ in Perikatan

MUAR (June 24): Perikatan Nasional (PN) has dismissed the notion that PAS seems to be the ‘big brother’ in the coalition as it will be contesting in more than half of the 245 seats up for grabs in the coming six state elections.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, however, said it is a fact that PAS is an established party and it controls Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

“We do not say big brother or small brother. I as the Bersatu president and PN chairman is supported by PAS. It doesn’t matter who is leading as long as we have the same determination, commitment and struggle,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over 52 cows in conjunction with a ‘korban’ programme for the Pagoh parliamentary constituency in Bukit Pasir here today.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament said the seat allocations for PN parties in the coming state polls were done fairly.

“We used the seat incumbency principle, meaning they were there in the last election. We think the distribution is fair. PAS has been (contesting) in those three states for a long time.

“In Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, Bersatu got more. So too in Penang. To us, it is not a problem and has been decided fairly,” he added.

Muhyiddin was commenting on claims that PAS has emerged as the ‘big brother’ in PN after getting to contest in 126 seats in the coming polls, compared to Bersatu’s 83 and Gerakan’s 36. – Bernama