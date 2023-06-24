Rafizi: Sarawak has greatest potential in energy transition

KUCHING (June 24): Sarawak has the greatest potential in energy transition and can move alongside with the federal government in shaping Malaysia as the leader in this new sector globally, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said he was pleased that the Sarawak government had given its focus on the energy transition sector.

“This will enable the Sarawak government to speed up some of its major development projects in energy transition, like exporting renewable energy to other countries in the region as well as the Carbon, Capture and Storage (CCS), which can be developed in Sarawak.

“God willing, with the alignment and cooperation between the federal and state governments, every initiative (to bring about economic progress) can be carried out in a successful manner,” he told a press conference after a 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term public engagement session held at a leading hotel here today.

Rafizi said the session focused more on development objectives and plans and policies while the allocations involved for projects would have to be left with the Parliament.

“Allocations come under the Budget which is another matter. At the moment, we focus on plan and policy matters. Anyway, it has always been the federal government’s policy to allocate bigger funds for states which infrastructure development lags behind.

“Which is to say that Sarawak is one of the five states in the country that has been given among the biggest development funds under the annual Budget. I don’t think this policy will change in future,” he pointed out.

According to him, Sarawak along with Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis have been given bigger development allocations under the national Budget.

He added: “The 2024 Budget, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament in October, will continue to do so.”

Asserting that budget allocation is just one aspect to spur development, Rafizi said: “To me, the growth potential is as important for Sarawak. To have a complete alignment with the federal government is also important because otherwise Sarawak’s plans will not take course.”

He said he was glad to see the close cooperation between the Sarawak government and the federal government so as to make sure that the alignment would continue and that Sarawak could realise its growth potentials.

“This is because if Sarawak succeeds in becoming the leader in energy transition, Malaysia will also succeed.

“And we will make sure that everything works within the ecosystem and that it will have good impact on Sarawakians, with the kind of jobs and salaries as well as more spending power in the future,” he added.