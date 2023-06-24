Rep: Facilitation fund out to boost participation of Lambir folks in agro-business

MIRI (June 24): It is hoped that the Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF) would help boost the participation of farmers and small-time traders in Lambir in agro-business.

In this regard, assemblyman Dr Ripin Lamat said the assistance would be expanded towards encouraging more people to be involved in modern agriculture.

According to Ripin, the AFF amounting to RM1 million for each phase, had been received for the implementation of Phases 1 and 2.

Phase 1, he added, was meant for the supply of Musang King durian seedlings, and the implementation had already taken place.

Phase 2, on the other hand, would involve assistance in terms of fertigation, farm units, as well as agro-food and hydroponics, which he said was still in distribution process.

“After this, we will work on Phase 3. We will apply (funding) from the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development (M-FICORD) and Miri Agriculture Office.

“Our hope is that these projects would achieve the target, and would also boost the entrepreneurial spirit, in terms of agro-business, in (those living in) the Lambir area,” said the Deputy Minister II of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak in a statement, released in connection with the handing-over of agro-food aid equipment to the programme participants, at Masjid Darul Hana in Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lambir yesterday.

Adding on, Ripin said more than 100 residents had been selected as AFF recipients under the second phase.

This group comprised 20 agro-food project participants who received RM140,000, two fertigation project with rain protection structures (SPH) participants who were given RM120,000, 60 farm unit project participants (agricultural input assistance) who got RM300,000, 22 hydroponic project (200 holes) participants who were allocated with RM352,000, and five open fertigation project participants who were handed over RM45,000.

The assemblyman later visited Rumah Nunong Nanga Jella Lambir to meet the participants of the fertigation project.

“This program is one of our efforts in encouraging the local community to get involved in agriculture and carry out modern agriculture activities such as those using hydroponic and fertigation systems,” said Ripin, adding that the programme would also help the participants from small-scale industry and food enterprise segments through the supply of equipment such as coolers, mixers and ovens, as well as other business needs.

Also present at the handing-over ceremony yesterday was acting Miri Agriculture officer Hafriz Razak.