RWMF 2023 makes spectacular comeback, surpasses 2022 figures

KUCHING (June 24): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) made a spectacular comeback this year with ticket sales in the first two days surpassing 2022 figures.

The number is expected to further increase, as the festival goes into full crescendo with internationally renowned musicians Big Mountain, famous for their song ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’, to close the festival on Sunday.

“The overwhelming response in the first two days of RWMF 2023 has exceeded our expectations and proven the strong appeal of our festival’s content, ‘beyond music’ – with culture, food and overall strong camaraderie among local and international performers and visitors.

“We continue to advocate responsible tourism creating awareness on the importance of planetary health, which has further fuelled a defining zeitgeist movement of sustainability among our audience extending the spirit of RWMF beyond the traditional music-based festival,” said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor in the statement today.

Themed ‘Reflections’, the RWMF’s first fully physical experience since the Covid-19 pandemic was ruminated on the experiences and lessons learned in the last three years of the pandemic, as well as how far the RWMF had evolved since its inception in 1998.

This year’s RWMF is on its way to creating a new record for the Malaysia Book of Records for “Most Percussionists in a Music Festival”.

“STB is confident of setting this record over the 3-day RWMF celebration.

“This unique gathering of percussionists in action, sends a strong message of unity, togetherness and oneness, at the same time elevating international recognition of the iconic RWMF,” said the statement.

Another highlight of Day 2 was the launch of the ‘Market @ RWMF 2023’ by the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The market showcased products by over 200 local vendors including crafts, fashion, lifestyle and wellness related services, drawing the bulk of the RWMF crowd.

The second day also witnessed the crowd being thrilled by the performance from Grammy Award winner Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, famous for the hit ‘Bamboleo’.