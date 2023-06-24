Sabah examines suitability of building International Space Launch Industry Center

KOTA KINABALU (June 24): An agreement has been signed to assess the feasibility and suitability for the construction of the Sabah International Space Launch Industry Center.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation Sabah, Sovereign Segalang Sdn Bhd (SSSB), and Yuzhnoye State Design Office (YSOD) during the Sabah Science Awards ceremony at a nearby hotel on Friday night.

The study will consider all aspects, including the usability of the area, infrastructure suitability, safety factors, and technical requirements needed for the construction and operation of the center.

The final location of the center will be determined in the future once all necessary data has been collected. The entire cost will be fully borne by SSSB and YSOD.

Currently, the feasibility study is still in the early stages. It will take between six to 12 months to complete, conducted in phases.

The probability of developing the space launch industry is quite high.

With advancements in technology, increased interest in space exploration, and the commercialization of space activities, there is a growing demand for potentially cost-effective space launch services.

Governments and space agencies worldwide are investing in space programs and initiatives, including satellite launches, scientific missions, and exploration projects. This investment provides a large market for space launch service providers.

The involvement of private companies in the space sector will also develop innovative launch systems and offer competitive services.

These companies utilize advancements in reusable rocket technology to reduce launch costs and enhance access to space for various applications, such as satellite deployment, communication services, Earth observation, and possibly space tourism.

International cooperation and partnerships are fostering collaboration among countries and organizations, enabling resource sharing and knowledge exchange.

The signing ceremony of this Memorandum of Understanding was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; and Deputy Science, Technology, and Innovation Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup Minister.