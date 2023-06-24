Sarawak Energy: June 23 power outage in Bintulu caused by vandalism

KUCHING (June 24): Power outage in Bintulu on June 23 was caused by vandals damaging and stealing electrical cables at the Taman Saberkas junction, said utility company Sarawak Energy.

It said the incident occured when more than six sections of 33 kV electrical cables of 300 metres long were intentionally set on fire at the junction.

Residents of Bintulu Depot, Bintulu Water Board, SImpang Sebauh and the surrounding areas had to endure electricity disruption that lasted for nearly two hours.

The Nyabau Water Treatment Plant was also affected, leading to low water pressure in certain areas, including the Tanjung Kidurong Industrial Park.

“Upon receiving the outage report, Sarawak Energy immediately deployed its technical team to assess the extent of the damage and initiate the necessary repairs. Supply to most customers was successfully restored within 30 minutes.

“A police report has been lodged over the incident and the utility company is increasing security patrols in the area to prevent further acts of vandalism,” Sarawak Energy said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy has so far recorded 13 cases of vandalism involving electrical cables in Bintulu this year, said its regional manager Jabu Ngumbang.

The figure surpassed the 11 cases reported in the region last year.

“This is a worrying trend as it indicates that vandals are endangering their own lives for short monetary gain.

“I would like to remind everyone that tampering with live electrical facilities is extremely dangerous. Stealing cables can lead to flashovers, electrocution, burns and even loss of life. It also causes power outages.

“We urge the public to immediately report any suspicious individuals observed near our electrical facilities to Sarawak Energy. This can help minimise inconvenience for numerous customers and contribute to the prevention of vandalism,” Jabu said.

On that note, Sarawak Energy advised those who witnessed any suspicious activities near power utility facilities to report immediately to Sarawak Energy’s 24-hour Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-311 or via email at [email protected].

“Rest assured that all information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” it added.