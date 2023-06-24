Second ‘Corpse Flower’ in bloom at Kubah National Park

KUCHING (June 24): Another of the magnificent ‘Corpse Flower’, scientifically known as Amorphophallus, has blossomed at Kubah National Park.

In a Facebook post, the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said the Corpse Flower is recognised for its massive size and distinctive aroma reminiscent of decaying flesh, and is the second of such plants to blossom at the park this month.

“Once again, this rare botanical marvel has drawn nature enthusiasts, botany lovers, and curious spectators from far and wide,” it said in the post.

The forestry corporation highlighted that Kubah National Park is considered as a sanctuary teeming with diverse flora and fauna, and it has become a paradise for those seeking an immersive experience in an untouched sanctuary.

“Prepare to be spellbound by the second blooming of the Amorphophallus at Kubah National Park. Plan your visit today and be prepared to lose yourself in the magnificence of nature’s marvels,” said SFC in its post.

The agency urged visitors at the park to adhere to the guidelines to ensure proper preservation of the rare and exceptional plant species.

Visitors are also advised to stay on designated paths at the park and refrain from touching or disturbing the plants.

“The distinct odour of the Amorphophallus bloom may not be suitable for everyone. We advise individuals with sensitive nose or respiratory conditions to take necessary precautions.

“Photographs are allowed but refrain from using flash photography,” it added.

For further inquiries or updates, interested visitors can contact the park at 011-65729232 or 011-65729242.