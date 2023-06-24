Uggah: All longhouses, villages in S’wak rural areas to have road link by 2030

KUCHING (June 24): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says the state government will link most, if not all, longhouses and villages in the rural areas with roads by 2030.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said his ministry is in the final process of identifying those longhouses and villages.

“We are talking about building some 5,000km of new roads. It will be a very costly exercise but our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has his own ways of seeking funds for it.

“As a matter of fact , the state development budget is RM6.8 billion, about 70 per cent of which is dedicated to developing rural areas,” he said when officiating at a Unity Gawai jointly organised by Ukas (Sarawak Public Communications Unit) and Semop Constituency Service Centre in Mupong, Bintangor today.

Uggah also said Abang Johari’s initiative in creating nine regional development agencies throughout the state would also mean more roads would be built.

On another matter, Uggah said all longhouse chiefs and village headmen must work closely with their respective elected representatives in bringing development and progress to their areas.

He said that any problems or bottlenecks encountered should be discussed together so as not to hamper the implementation of any programmes and projects.

“Instead of creating unnecessary issues, let us all work closely together.

“Also communicate with your elected representatives what your charges need and aspire,” he said.

Uggah said the spirit of cooperation, mutual consultation and unity were still very important even after almost 60 years of independence.

Sarawak, he added, was very fortunate as all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives had shown themselves to be very hard-working and people-centric leaders.

“Your assemblyman Datu Abdullah Saidol (for Semop) is typical of all of them.

“He too has been very fair to the people, irrespective of their race and religion,” he said.

On the request by Abdullah for a bridge to be built at Tanah Putih here, he said the divisional Public Works department (JKR) would be asked to study the matter.

“I hope the department can give me the report soonest,” he added.

On Tanjung Manis Port, he said it was a unique situation in the Rajang River where two ports already existed, namely Tanjung Manis and the Rejang Ports.

“We are in the midst of studying the development and functions of all five ports in the state.

“The objective is to merge the five authorities into a single port agency to streamline and enhance their operations and profitability,” he said.

When met by the media later, Uggah said the lower Rajang Basin was still part of the Betong-Sarikei-Mukah food basket area.

“We have set aside an area of about 127 hectares to create an agro park at Sungai Baji in Sarikei.

“I am confident the government will decide on the best land use including for large-scale algae cultivation,” he said.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kwong Hiing and Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab were among those at the function.