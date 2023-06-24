Woman with hearing disability fined for theft in Kuching

KUCHING (June 24): A woman with hearing disability has been fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to stealing from a supermarket here on Jun 19.

Nurlinna Tang Abdullah, 36, made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar who passed the sentence which was framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, Nurlinna committed the offence at a shopping mall in Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here at 6.35pm on June 19.

A supermarket worker saw her acting suspiciously, and decided to follow and observe her movement.

A security guard was then called to the scene after the accused walked out of the supermarket without paying for the items at the cashier counter.

Checks revealed that the accused had in her possession 18 items which included biscuits, feminine pads, two bottled water, a bag and washing detergents worth RM430.

The accused was arrested by police on the same day of the incident.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.