55 dogs in Kanowit receive anti-rabies vaccine

SIBU (June 25): A total of 55 dogs were vaccinated at the Anti-Rabies Vaccination programme at Kanowit District Council hall near here yesterday.

According to a report from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sibu, the 55 dogs were from 31 pet owners.

“All the 55 dogs received the first dose of anti-rabies vaccine,” the report said.

The programme was organised by the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association in collaboration with DVS Sibu.

Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and assistant veterinary officer of the DVS Sibu, Anthony Janggu were also present.