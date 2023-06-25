Abd Karim: Crucial for youth to acquire digital skills, knowledge

MIRI (June 25): Developing digital skills and knowledge is critical to economic growth and self-development, said Sarawak National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Various programmes relating to digital economy have been organised by Saberkas to create learning opportunity for the youth,” said Abdul Karim in his speech, delivered by Saberkas vice president Abang Abdul Aziz Datuk Abang Abdul Rauf, who represented him at the launching of the Digital Economy Empowerment Workshop on Friday, June 23 at Pustaka Miri.

“This year alone, we have over 727 programmes that have either been carried out or in the pipeline and these programmes primarily focus on three main development clusters namely social, recreation and welfare; education, training and leadership; and economy and entrepreneurship.

These, he said, are in line with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s aim to see Sarawak becoming the leading state for the development and practice of digital work in various fields, including the digital economy.

The one-day workshop was attended by some 30 representatives of Saberkas branches in Pujut, Piasau, Bekenu, Lambir, Tanjung Batu, Ba Kelalan, Marudi, and Kakus.

Reminiscing Saberkas’ rich history since its formation 50 years ago, Abdul Karim said Saberkas has been advocating youth development and racial unity and that he hopes that all of its members can be proud to be part of it and continue to create good work.

He added that the main objective of the 50 Years Golden Jubilee celebration is to celebrate and invigorate the spirit of the special occasion so that it is felt by each and every member of Saberkas and also the community as a whole.

The workshop was conducted by speakers representing Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC); Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Minstred), the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs); and Sarawak E-sport Association (Sesa).

Workshop topics revolved around the digital economy with insights into roles and education opportunities, government’s assistance and E-sport.

Also present were representative of Miri Resident Ashard Samshu, Saberkas executive secretary Iszuan Haroni and representative of Miri District officer Albawa Linus Lukong.