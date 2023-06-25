Abg Jo: Sarawak records 15 pct increase in blood collection between 2019 and 2022

KUCHING (June 25): Sarawak’s blood collection recorded a 15 per cent increase in three years, from 52,000 units in 2019 to 56,000 units last year, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier was pleased to note that the supply of blood in Sarawak had always been at a safe level, compared to the blood storage in other states.

“The need for blood in this state is increasing due to the increase in the number of government and private hospitals. Every day, as much as 200 units of blood are needed to ensure the blood reserves are always stable.

“We rarely hear of low or critical supply (in Sarawak). When it is low in supply, it is usually due to high usage of blood. However, this situation can be overcome with the support and cooperation of the public who always respond to the call to donate blood.

“Voluntary and continuous blood donation is highly encouraged especially to ensure a stable, safe and quality blood supply,” he said at the launch of the Sarawak Health Carnival held in conjunction with the World Blood Donor Day 2023 and the 75th anniversary of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here.

His text of speech was read out by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Abang Johari pointed out that people need to understand the importance of safe blood donation while fulfilling their responsibility to help save lives.

According to him, a strict blood donation procedure and process are necessary to ensure that only those who are truly qualified will be accepted as donors.

He cautioned that people who practise an unhealthy and high-risk lifestyle are absolutely prohibited from donating blood.

“They are not aware that this high-risk behaviour has exposed them or increase the risk of contracting HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C or Syphilis. And they are also not aware of the risk to their own healthy or that their blood can harm the recipient.

“It is our joint responsibility to ensure that patients receive adequate and safe blood supply,” he said.

At the event, individuals with the most blood donations were presented with a special certificate in recognition of their contributions.

Abang Johari said these recipients were selected by a committee based on the number of donations in the data obtained from the Blood Bank Information System (BBIS) Version 2.0, which is linked to MySejahtera.

In Sarawak, he said only three blood banks namely at Sarawak General Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital had been equipped with this BBIS.

He said 16 other blood banks in the state are still operating manually or without BBIS.

“Blood donation data that is not currently recorded in the BBIS is not included in the number of donations. The good news is that the state government is ready to help the Ministry of Health (MoH) expand this system, and it can also be used for patient records in all MoH facilities in Sarawak,” he added.

Also present were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and MRC national deputy chairman Dr S Selva Jothi Selvadurai.