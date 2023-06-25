Bayur Township to be developed in Padawan sub-district, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (June 25): A new township known as Bayur Township will be developed in the Padawan sub-district, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He was quoted in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that the township, which is in the planning stage, will contribute to the economic growth of the area.

Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, revealed a coffee collection centre has been set up at the site while and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Penrissen building has been approved for construction there.

“The people will benefit from the economic growth and spinoff from this new development,” he said at ‘Merun Kasah’ Gawai closing at the Padawan Sub-district Office recently.

At the same event, he also approved a minor rural project (MRP) allocation of RM50,000 for the community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) in the Padawan sub-district area to implement their annual activities.

Also present were Kuching Division Bidayuh Temengong Datuk Austin Dimin Nyion, Kuching Division Bidayuh Pemanca Raymond Jihap, and Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) of Padawan, Julius Scott Sapong.