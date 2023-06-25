China remains to be M’sia’s largest trading partner, says its Consul General in Kuching

SIBU (June 25): China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years, with an increase in annual bilateral trade volume between both countries over the past decade, said Xing Weiping.

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching pointed out that under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China and Malaysia are making great strides toward building a community with a shared future.

“Malaysia was one of the early responding countries and participants in the BRI. With the care and support of the leaders of both countries, high-quality construction of BRI together has yielded fruitful results.

“Over the past decade, the annual bilateral trade volume between Malaysia and China has increased from US$106 billion to US$203.6 billion last year. Meanwhile, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project which has garnered significant attention is expected to be completed by the end of 2026,” he said.

Xing Weiping was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Second World Chinese Medicine Forum at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday which was officiated by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

A total of 638 participants attended the forum which was hosted by the Sarawak Traditional Chinese Medicine Forum and co-organised by the Asia Skills College.

Xing also said that Sarawak is an important node for China and Malaysia in building BRI, and an important region for TCM (traditional Chinese medicine).

“In terms of natural conditions, Sarawak has a wide territory with excellent ecology system, and vast tropical rainforests which are rich in precious traditional Chinese medicinal herbals. There is an advertising slogan which says ‘good medicine comes from good herbs’ and Sarawak’s unique condition has a great potential,” he added.

Xing said China has always attached great importance to the inheritance and promotion of TCM.

He added in 2022, the Chinese government specifically issued the “Implementation Plan designed to further support the development of TCM during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

“The Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching attaches great importance and would actively support the development of TCM in Sarawak. We are willing to contribute more to promote exchanges and cooperation in TCM between China and Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of Sarawak Traditional Chinese Medicine Association, Dr Kong Choon Hing cited a statistical report by the World Health Organisation, where TCM has been used for treatment or health care by four billion people globally.

Many universities around the world have established TCM departments, and it is evident that people of different ethnicities are studying TCM, he added.

“This is the result of the development of TCM education and the active promotion of TCM culture by the People’s Republic of China since it was founded in 1949.

“I believe that in recent years, with the promotion of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative by China, the development of economic and cultural exchanges among countries along the route has included the dissemination of TCM academic and cultural knowledge, influencing the world through the ‘Silk Road’ of today,” said Dr Kong.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, honorary advisor of Sarawak Traditional Chinese Physicians Association and renowned philanthropist of Sibu, Dato Lau Ngie Hua were also present at the event.