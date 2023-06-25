Cops looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run accident at Mile 9, Matang

KUCHING (June 25): The police are urging witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run accident which took place at Mile 9, Matang around 6pm yesterday to come forward to assist in their investigation.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the victim – a 29-year-old male pedestrian – was knocked down by an unknown vehicle while he was walking at the side of the road.

“It is believed that the victim was walking home from his workplace towards Mile 10, Matang when he was knocked down by a vehicle,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said following the incident, the victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital here where he succumbed to his injuries around 8.30pm.

Those with any information pertaining to the case are advised to call Insp Muhammad Azim at 011-36172665.