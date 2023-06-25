Dalat SPM 2022 high-achievers receive incentives

MUKAH (June 25): A total of 19 SPM 2022 high achievers from the Dalat constituency received their cash incentives from the Dalat assemblywoman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The presentation of study incentives was concurrently held during the Dalat District Education Office’s Career and Education Day at the Dalat Welfare Complex yesterday.

Each recipient received RM50 for each A obtained in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination, which totalled up to RM5,550 altogether.

Also receiving the award from the Minister of Women, Children and Community Welfare was the Paralympic athlete from Kampung Kekan in Dalat, Ashley Irenaus Jack.

Her best achievement was getting a bronze medal in the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Games in Cambodia.

Twenty recipients from Dalat constituency also received the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants which totalled up to RM252,500 during the same event.

Among the MRP recipients were the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Medong, Kampung Sungai Ud, Kampung Kekan, Kampung Teh Baru and Kampung Tanam.

On education development, Fatimah remarked that there are five JKKKs in the Dalat district that have been providing free tuition to students sitting for SPM examination.

Also present at the event was Yayasan Sarawak deputy director (Programme and Aid Scholarship Division) and Dalat district education officer Magdaline Jon.