DAP has no intention of fielding Tony Pua in state polls, says sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA (June 25): DAP will not field its former publicity secretary, Tony Pua in the upcoming state polls, says DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Speaking to the media after opening the Seafarer Carnival here today, Loke said Pua has not expressed any interest in representing DAP in any election.

“I am perplexed why the issue of him contesting came about. He (Pua) has no interest (to be a candidate), he even gave up (contesting) the parliamentary constituency, (so) there is no question of Tony Pua contesting,” he said.

Asked about the candidates for the state elections, Loke said the names have not been finalised yet, but confirmed that Pua will not be fielded.

Pua’s statement calling Barisan Nasional a ‘corrupt coalition’, created an uncomfortable situation for Pakatan Harapan’s coalition partner, but Loke yesterday said it was made in an individual capacity, adding ‘such attacks on key coalition should not have been made.’

However, Loke said Pua is still DAP’s policy adviser and they remain on good terms.

“…it is not an official position in the party. There is no such position in the party constitution as his role is only to advise. So, it is up to me whether to seek his advice or not.

“I have no problem with the members. But sometimes if they go overboard in terms of their words, I would express disapproval. As the secretary-general I would do so, no problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke, who is also the Minister of Transport encouraged Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia leavers to venture into the shipping field as it offers relatively high income and has the potential to thrive.

According to him the profession is highly competitive and has a bright future as seafarers are needed all over the world. – Bernama