Dr Annuar announces approaches to instill STEM interest among Nangka students

SIBU (June 25): Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has announced several new approaches to help generate interest amongst students in Nangka constituency to take up science and mathematics to help the state achieve 60 per cent of students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by 2030.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, said he intends to purchase 50 tablets for each three secondary schools in Nangka participating in the STEM50 programme.

“This will facilitate the learning of science and mathematics, given that many students have handphones that do not operate properly.

“With the tablets, students will be able to access and answer online quiz related to science and mathematics without much hassle.

“Also, I have requested for the quiz to be run for each cohort (STEM50 programme) each month. Previously, we held it once every three months.

“What is more important, after they (students) have taken the online quiz, there will be a review by teachers from other schools.

“I will ask teachers in other schools to review the answers and this may give some advantages since teachers from other schools will give different input which will help them (students) with their performance in these subjects,” Dr Annuar told reporters after the STEM50 Townhall session at Sibu Islamic Complex yesterday. It was attended by some 800 people, comprising students and their parents.

The Nangka assemblyman also said he would buy lab coats for students when they go to the lab during lessons, to inspire them to become doctors or scientists in future.

He was also made to understand that there are certain schools that apparently did not encourage their students to take up science and mathematics for fear it might affect the school’s overall academic performance.

“I don’t think this is the right approach. We want to have more students taking up science and mathematics,” Dr Annuar said.

On the townhall session, he was pleasantly surprised by the good turnout.

He attributed it to the new approach of rolling out such programme away from the school setting.

Dr Annuar also mentioned several suggestions forwarded to him to extend this programme to other schools here.

“Let us see first, because we need to really look into the programme so that it yields good results.”

For the record, there are 50 students each in three secondary schools in Nangka, selected for the programme. Cohort one started last year involving Form 1 students, who have now progressed to Cohort two this year. There are 150 students in each cohort.