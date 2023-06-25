Fahmi: Don’t use government machinery in state election campaign

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has reminded officers and staff of the Information Department (JaPen) against using government assets in the campaign for the upcoming state elections.

He said that the matter was raised by him during an engagement session with field officers of the Kelantan Information Department last night.

“Through a closed-door session like this, they get the opportunity to express their views, give suggestions and raise issues that require immediate attention.

“I also remind all JaPen officers not to campaign for political parties by using government machinery,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Fahmi, who is on a working visit to Kelantan today, said meetings with ministry or agency officials were among items included in his itinerary every time he visits states.

The polls will involve six states, namely Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan. – Bernama