Fire destroys one block of workers’ quarters along Jalan Tatau-Sibu

BINTULU (June 25): A fire completely destroyed one block of workers’ quarters along Jalan Tatau-Sibu early this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Tatau station chief Jankey Jikat said there were four people staying in the workers’ quarters during the incident.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, he added.

Jankey said eight firefighters from the fire station were deployed to the scene which is located about 6km away after receiving a distress call at 1.02am.

Upon arrival, they found a wooden worker’s quarters was almost destroyed by fire.

Jankey said the firefighters proceeded to control the fire from spreading to the other blocks and managed to fully extinguish the fire shortly after that.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and there were no remnants of the fire, the firefighters ended the operation at 3.33am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.