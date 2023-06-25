Fire destroys parked SUV in Miri

MIRI (June 25): A sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was parked at the car porch of a house at Jalan Pujut 7D here was totally destroyed in a fire yesterday evening

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they were notified about the incident at 11.14pm and nine firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the SUV that was parked at the car porch was totally destroyed and the fire also damaged a smart part of the car porch ceiling,” he added.

Awang Mohd Azmin said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to fully extinguish it moments later.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 12.04am.