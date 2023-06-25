Gipsy Kings headlines RWMF 2023 second night concert

KUCHING (June 25): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2023 second night concert did not disappoint as headliners Gipsy Kings got the crowd dancing to their unique fusion of traditional Spanish flamenco, gipsy rhapsody and pop with salsa funk at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

An impressive lineup featuring artistes like Olena Uutai, Nading Rhapsody, Sada Boreno, Steve Thornton with Afroasia, Chatusram, Fasylive and Ethno Thai Fusions Sound Band led to the Grammy Awards winning headliners.

Yesterday’s concert festivities began with a drum call to attract festival-goers to the Jungle Stage; followed by the opening act of Olena Uutai as she took to the stage an ancient traditional jaw harp. Her on-stage flair, nature mimicking vocals and mesmerising outfit grasped the crowd’s attention, paving the way for another unforgettable night.

First time festival-goer, Vanessa Maurice, 22, said Uutai was her favourite performer of the night.

“I can’t believe that tiny instrument can produce all those noises and her screeches, howls and croaks are so realistic. The fusion of the two sounds were what made it my favourite performance of the night,” Vanessa told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Nading Rhapsody followed beginning with an emotional first half which saw the crowd swaying to the melodies of their unique cross-cultural and fusion of folk songs, ritual chanting and lullabies. Their second half saw them engaging with the crowd as their contemporary rhythms got the crowd jumping and dancing.

Sada Borneo performed off the Tree Stage bringing the sounds of Borneo to thousands in the crowd. They featured a song entitled ‘Sada Borneo’ with 12-year-old Nikita Sarna playing the ‘sape’ for the group. The crowd screamed and cheered as the group performed melodies of traditional and contemporary elements.

Meanwhile, Steve Thornton with Afroasia brought the crowd back to the Jungle Stage with the group’s rhythmic drumming beats echoing through the cultural village.

The international act of Indian multi-percussion ensemble, Chatusram, showcased the various facets of traditional Indian and folk percussion. The four-man ensemble brought a platter of rhythmic beats with each individual presenting separate tastes for the crowd to experience.

Continuing on the international wave of music, Fasylive performed their power packed progressive riffs rooted in blues, rock and metal together with their contrasting deep soulful melodies to showcase their range of experimentation.

Following was Ethno Thai Fusions Sound Band showing their unique combination of traditional Thai music and sounds by utilising Ethno instruments. The crowd grooved along to the vibrant music as thunder, lightning and rain began to appear from the sky.

As the evening reached its crescendo, it was time for the Grammy Award winning headliner, Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, to grace the stage. The renowned musical ensemble from the south of France captivated the audience with new music from their new album ‘Renaissance’.

Also, the ensemble performed their cover of “Hotel California” seeing a Spanish-language, flamenco styled version as a testament to the universal language of music as the crowds danced their way into the closing of the second-day concert.

Also in attendance were the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Tonight’s concept lineup starting at 9:15pm at the Jungle Stage of SCV consists of Suk Binie, Tuku’ Kame’, Geng Wak Long, Afriquoi, Meruked, Safi Theatre, Rizal Hadi and Folk and final-day headliners, Big Mountain.