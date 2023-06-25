Innovative spirit key driver in Peggy’s business

IT is encouraging for Peggy Naes to see more and more Bidayuh women getting involved in business, be it cottage industry, food and catering, homestay and other money-making activities.

She has observed that previously, many had preferred to work in the office and enjoy a steady income.

“I salute them for that, too. The more adventurous ones are getting very enterprising and if they have the option to do business, why not?” she tells thesundaypost in Kuching.

Peggy herself has taken the option of venturing into business after a 14-year stint at a bank.

It has been 17 years since she left the bank and throughout that time, she has been tapping into her talent and creativity into diversifying her small business with diligence and courage.

Her involvement with the women’s wing of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) has brought her further – she has joined a group of Bidayuh entrepreneurs in setting up a restaurant specialising in Bidayuh food as a shareholder.

Enterprising spirit

Nine years later today, the restaurant known as Awah Café, which is situated in the vicinity of the DBNA headquarters in Kuching, has successfully established itself as a popular eatery for authentic local food aficionados.

The bubbly entrepreneur is in high spirits as she talks about the food business.

“We’re also helping the Bidayuh community by giving them employment, especially the youths. When it comes to catering for functions such as weddings and other gatherings, we offer Chinese and Western menus as well.

“Of course, we have challenges, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when dine-in was not allowed. The business was badly affected that we had to release our staff and close for two years.

“Fortunately, we received help from Socso (Social Security Organisation) that helped pay parts of their salaries.

“When we finally reopened, all of the staff came back to work for us again even though they had found jobs in other places. We were reminded of how important it was to be good to our employees.

“In the first month that we reopened, we started gaining customers and were able to rebuild the business. I’m grateful for that but even if things were bad, I would still learn to be grateful.”

‘Blessing in disguise’

The feeling of gratitude is an impetus for Peggy to keep moving forward in what she has set her mind on. Her Diploma in Business Studies and 14-year working experience in the bank have equipped her well in her entrepreneurial journey.

When she was a student, she planned to work after graduating and then build a family and run her own business. Her plan worked – she had a good job in the bank, got married and had a family. It was like a blessing in disguise for her when the bank decided to downsize its workforce in 2006.

Consequently, she volunteered to quit and accepted the Voluntary Separation Scheme (the VSS, where the employer would give employees a choice if they wanted to be separated from the company), which came with a sum of money.

Souvenir business

With that money, Peggy started a souvenir business.

“When I was a bank officer, I also sold credit cards for the bank. Every time after signing the cards, the customers would normally ask: ‘What can you offer me… any souvenirs?’

“So, I used part of my VSS money to start the souvenir business,” she recalls.

It was a good start. A good friend of hers gave her a free room in his office building to be used as her office. She soon bought printing equipment for producing business cards as she found that business cards were in demand then.

She also did silk-screen printing for non-woven bags meant as souvenir items.

“In fact, I started with little items such as pens, notebooks and umbrellas and would go to Kuala Lumpur whenever there was a souvenir expo going on.

“I collected name cards, catalogues – just anything that had to do with souvenirs. Then I started contacting the main agents for the supply of China made items in Kuala Lumpur expressing my intention to be their agent in Kuching.”

It was first of all Peggy’s determination and hard work that had put her there. Over the course of time, she found that she could earn better from her small business than her previous employment. She was happy with what she was doing.

Indeed, she had turned her niche into a profit.

“I’m the type who cannot sit still. I must do something,” she laughs.

“In life, we need to do what makes us happy and if we can earn a living from there, why not? I’m happy to be able to earn my own money, but that does not mean having to neglect the home and family.”

Support from husband

“It’s really a matter of knowing how to divide our time and I don’t have a maid for that matter. What makes it more possible is the unfailing support I receive from my husband.

“He is my No 1 supporter,” prides Peggy, who is also an active unit trust agent.

She says one of the best things about running her own business is that she can have more time for herself and her children.

“Now they are all grown up, all the more I can have more time to do whatever I want to do.

“One more thing, I can go for holidays with my family and friends with my own money. It feels good when I can give others a treat, especially my close-knit family.”

As an active member of DBNA Women, Peggy has also involved herself in the making of traditional Bidayuh costumes and accessories.

“When we attend seminars, cultural events or other similar functions, we normally wear our Bidayuh traditional costumes. Some people would come to the DBNA office and ask where they could get the ready-made traditional costumes.

“This prompted me and my business partner to start making the traditional costumes, including the accessories that go with them.”

Woman of many talents

Peggy is a versatile woman of many talents. Prior to the traditional costumes business, she and her partner were involved in making corporate uniforms and had their own tailors.

As they branched out into Bidayuh traditional costumes, they already had people to do the tailoring job, while the finishing touches would be done by her and her partner.

“The sales of the Bidayuh traditional costumes increase during the months of April, May and June because of the Gawai Dayak season. We also make premium quality ‘chachak’ (Bidayuh vests) mainly for the VIPs for the annual state-level Gawai Dayak celebration.”

It was only lately, during the ‘Rami Gawia Semeba’ (Semaba Gawai Festival) that the idea of popularising the modernised version of Bidayuh traditional costumes crossed her mind.

The chairperson of the festival had earlier on asked her to contest in the ‘Sinok Sangon’ (Beautiful Mother) category, which was to be one of the highlights of the event.

“But I told her that at this age, I didn’t want to compete because we’re already winners being married and having children,” she laughs.

“However, I suggested that we would go showcase contemporary evening wear inspired by native designs and colours by getting friends, who were of our age group, to model their creations on stage.”

Peggy was right. The women, including herself, looked elegant and stylish in their contemporary attires decked with native patterns, accessories and colours as they modelled gracefully on the catwalk.

She helped coordinated the whole show, which impressed the audience.

Modern Bidayuh traditional attire

The show inspired Peggy to branch out into modernised Bidayuh traditional attire, which as she observed, has been getting popular among the community.

She has already received encouraging messages via her cell phone showing interest in the designs modelled that night.

Peggy has found within her own culture and tradition a wealth of skills and inheritance that she can be proud of, and that can be a good source of income for those who are enterprising enough to tap into the resources.

Her upcoming project will be the modernised version of the Bidayuh traditional attire.

“I can’t say I’m successful now, I’m still learning, but I do feel happy with what I’m doing.

“I just want to see myself in my best version, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future because success, to me, is when I get better and better.

“I don’t compare myself with others. I compare myself with myself. So, I look at myself today and compare with myself 10 years ago – I know I’m better now than before,” she confides.

Peggy continues to raise the bar, as she sets sight on new opportunities and targets in the coming years.

Experience and hard work would take her beyond the familiar territory and strive towards increasing her productivity and profitability.