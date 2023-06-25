Kedah Sultan consents to dissolution of state assembly on Wednesday

ALOR SETAR (June 25): Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today consented to the dissolution of the Kedah State Assembly effective Wednesday (June 28) to pave the way for state election to be held.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he was granted an audience by Sultan Sallehuddin this morning for the purpose of seeking the consent of His Royal Highness to dissolve the 14th Kedah State Assembly.

“His Royal Highness gave his consent for the dissolution of the 14th Kedah State Assembly on June 28, 2023,” he told a press conference after the audience here.

Muhammad Sanusi said the existing state government would act as a caretaker government until after the state election.

With the consent given by the Sultan, the Kedah State Assembly will be dissolved six days before the expiry of its term on July 4.

The Kedah State Assembly sat for the first time on July 3, 2018 after the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9, 2018.

In GE14, Pakatan Harapan (PH) which contested using the PKR logo formed the Kedah government after winning 18 out of 36 state assembly seats, while PAS secured 15 seats and Barisan Nasional (three).

In Nov 2018, Guar Chempedak assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail announced his departure from UMNO and became an Independent before joining Bersatu, increasing PH’s seat in the Kedah State Assembly to 19.

However, the change in the political landscape saw Bersatu leave PH and two PKR assemblymen announced they were leaving the party to become Independent representatives on May 12, 2020. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME