Minister: Ngiling Bidai can become platform to unify Dayak groups

BINTULU (June 25): The ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony, which marks the closing of Dayak Gawai festivities, can become a platform to strengthen the unity among many Dayak groups in Sarawak, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

According to him, this ceremony is now being carried out by many groups.

“By itself, it is an interesting event that has its own attractions.

“As such, the ‘ngiling bidai’ can become a platform to unify everyone, in line with the spirit of national unity and integration calling upon people, regardless of race and backgrounds, to share the joy and excitement of celebrating every festival in this country,” he said in his opening speech for the ‘Gawai Dayak Ngiling Tikai 2023’ for Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) Bintulu Division, at Dinner World Restaurant here late Friday.

The event was held under the ‘Kluster Semarak Perpaduan’ initiative under the Malaysia Madani Unity Convoy programme.

Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti were among those present.