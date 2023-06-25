Miri octogenarian loses RM30,000 to foreign trio in ‘misfortune-cleansing’ scam

KUCHING (June 25): An 80-year-old woman in Miri lost RM30,000 to three foreign women after they convinced her that misfortune would befall her son and cause him to die.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement said the octogenarian was approached by the suspects – believed to be China nationals – at a bus stop in Jalan Raja on June 19.

“The victim was told that bad luck would befall her son, but that he could be saved through a ‘cleansing’ process which would get rid of the bad luck.

“She was then instructed by the suspects to withdraw her savings amounting to RM30,000 to be used in the supposed ritual,” he said.

Upon withdrawing the cash, Mohd Azman said the victim was taken to a car and instructed to wash her hands and feet using water from a bottle.

“The victim was told by the foreign trio that this would dispel the bad luck, and that they had learned to do this from a ‘100-year-old friend’.

“At the end of the ritual, she was handed a bundle of newspaper which the suspects claimed contained the RM30,000 belonging to her, and told not to open it for four days,” he said.

On June 23, the victim informed her son of the encounter with the three women and proceeded to open the bundle, only to discover packets of salt inside.

In view of the incident, Mohd Azman called on the public, especially senior citizens, not to fall prey to those claiming they can ward off bad luck.

“Inform your family or friends if you have had any encounter with individuals claiming to be able to conduct rituals to cleanse yourself of bad luck,” he said.

Earlier this month, Sibu MP Oscar Ling had warned about a gang of three women preying on senior citizens in Sibu using a similar modus operandi.

Ling gave the warning after an elderly woman from Rejang Park lost RM7,000 and her passport after being told that misfortune would befall her children.

He said the victim was told to withdraw money and place it in a bag as part of a ritual to get rid of the purported misfortune.

After the ritual, the gang returned the bag to the woman and instructed her not to open it for a week.

When she did open it eventually, however, she found a stack of folded newspapers and two bottles of mineral water inside.