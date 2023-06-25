More TVET-trained skilled workers needed in M’sia, says deputy minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 25): Malaysia still needs more skilled workers who are trained, or can be trained, in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development said this is because currently, there is a demand in the country for workers who can perform skill-oriented jobs.

“Job opportunities for those following TVET programmes are wide open in this country. (At the moment) there are many jobs available in Malaysia which are more skill-oriented,” she said when met by the media at Summer Mall here today.

Rubiah said her ministry aims for more young people to enter TVET and spread as much information as possible about the field, as she feels there is a need to promote it to more Malaysians who may not be aware of the job opportunities available for those who trained in the field.

“This is why we want to continue promoting TVET around the country and hope to get more Malaysians interested in TVET programmes,” said the Kota Samarahan MP.

Prior to speaking with the press, Rubiah did a walkabout to check out the Mara Educational Institution Carnival 2023, which had as many as 25 exhibitors taking part.

The two-day carnival started on Saturday and saw institutions such as Mara Skills Institute, German-Malaysian Institute, KPJ Healthcare University College, UCSI University, University of Technology Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur University, Cyberjaya University, Management and Science University, Kolej Profesional Mara, i-Cats University College, Ranaco Education and Training Institute and City University Malaysia participate.