Nanta urges PBB youth leaders to take cue from Abg Johari

SIBU (June 25): Youth leaders in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) should to take the cue from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, whose broad knowledge as well as clear and straightforward mission have opened the eyes of the world to his credibility as a leader, said PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Noting that Abang Johari has been invited to speak on various world stages such as in Japan to share his thoughts and vision in driving the state, Nanta said he is proud to see that foreign countries are focusing on Sarawak and the line-up of leaders who are proven to have broad knowledge and skills in governing the state.

“I do not ignore the contribution of leaders who may not have the opportunity to get education to a higher level. But I want to emphasise here to the young leaders that primitive courage without the support of extensive knowledge cannot yield the best results.

“We are going to play in a field where there is no more village champion. We can no longer just be village champions. Our playing field now is not limited and restricted to local ground, but it has expanded globally. The world is our playing field,” he said when officiating at PBB Youth Gawai Raya celebration at RH Hotel here last night.

Therefore, he said the youth leaders in the party should take proactive steps to prepare themselves to become future leaders one day, adding that all these efforts and preparations need to start from now.

“Of course, this line of young intellectual leaders is very necessary, not only to help develop physical infrastructure, but wisdom and knowledge also play an important role in dealing with various changes in the country’s political temperature.”

Nanta said Sarawak under the leadership of Abang Johari has been able to move forward due to the more stable and peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

“We can focus on the development of new ideas and technologies such as the development of hydrogen and algae in Sarawak. All this is no longer just a dream but is being realised.”

He noted that Sarawak has also successfully expanded the implementation of infra development through development agencies such as Betong Integrated Development Agency (Bida), Ulu Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HDA), Sri Aman Development Area (Sada), and lntegrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda).

“What is even more proud is that we successfully implemented this development effort through state government allocations generated through various state government initiatives,” he said.

However, all these efforts require the contribution of local young people who are intelligent and far-sighted, he added.

“We cannot rely solely on outside expertise. The future of this state and country that we love lies in the hands of our own people.”

Towards this end, he said based on data from Bank Negara Malaysia, the world economic growth towards 2025 is expected to only record growth of around three per cent.

“This is very worrying and I believe, we should be aggressive and proactive in moving to a new economy along with the development of technology.

“This is not the time for us to continue playing politics. Young leaders need to come forward and give new patterns and breath to ensure that all plans for the country can run smoothly.”

Earlier, Nanta said PBB, which has long been established in Sarawak, has become the heart of the formation of Sarawak and therefore, the integrity of the party cannot be denied.

“I believe that the devotional service that has been poured out to the people through the leadership of this party will continue to help strengthen PBB’s position as the dominant party in Sarawak for a long time.”

Meanwhile, PBB vice president Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also Nangka assemblyman, also spoke at the function.

The opening remarks was delivered by PBB Zone 9 Sibu Youth chief, Johnny Sain.