Online job scam sees sales assistant in Sibu lose over RM48,000

SIBU (June 25): A female sales assistant lost over RM48,000 after falling victim to an online job scam which promised her a commission for every task completed.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said the victim in her 30s responded to a job offer posted on the ‘Sibu Job Vacancy’ page on Facebook on June 10.

“She was then contacted by an individual who gave her a link to obtain her ID, as well as 28 tasks which would earn her a commission for each one completed.

“As part of the tasks, the victim on June 11 made 12 fund transfers to seven different bank accounts, totalling RM48,687.19, and was promised a commission for each payment made,” he said.

According to Zulkipli, the woman became suspicious when none of the promised commission was paid to her, and filed a police report on June 24.

The case, he said, is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“The public are advised not to be easily deceived by job offers on social media that promise lucrative returns. Thoroughly check the background of any company or agency offering employment via social media to avoid falling for dubious job offers,” he added.