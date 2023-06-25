Owner, neighbours’ quick action save house in Kuching from being engulfed by fire

KUCHING (June 25): Quick action by a house owner and his neighbours saved a double-storey house at Kampung Rampangi here from being engulfed by fire at around 1am this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, the fire, which started in the kitchen, was extinguished prior to the firefighters’ arrival at the house.

“Only about 1.5 square metres of the house’s kitchen was destroyed by the fire,” it said in a statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station, who conducted further checks to ensure the safety of the house and to put out any remaining fire.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operations.

The cause of the fire and damages incurred are still under investigation.