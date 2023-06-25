PAS Sarawak highlights plight of Miri’s Tukau villagers facing eviction

MIRI (June 25): Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak is calling upon the Sarawak government to help some villagers of Kampung Usaha Jaya in Tukau near here, who have made a claim about being evicted from their houses by a land developer.

According to PAS Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee, some of them have been evicted without being provided with any compensation, and some have been warned to leave immediately.

“If they (villagers) refuse, action would be taken by the developer.

“These villagers have been living there since 1978, with the government having approved projects to connect electricity supply, for road tar-sealing works and others since.

“After some time, however, the grants for Lot 187 and Lot 188 were suddenly issued to developers, resulting in the villagers become the party that occupies the land illegally,” he said in a statement yesterday

Jofri expressed hope for the state government to assist these villagers through means such as the resettlement scheme and the Village Expansion Scheme (SPK).

According to him, the affected villagers are mostly farmers and fishermen.

“We hope that this matter could be resolved soonest so that the villagers there could live comfortably,” he said.