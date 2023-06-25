PM’s wife did not request for special license plate – State Secretary

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, did not request for a car with a special license plate indicating “Prime Minister’s Wife” during her recent visit here.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong in a statement on Sunday explained that it is part of the Sabah government’s usual practice to be the one responsible in providing transport facilities for the Prime Minister and his wife, ministers, assistant ministers and their wives, as well as VVIPs coming to Sabah for official or working visits.

“Part of this practice includes providing them with cars indicating licence plates according to their respective title.

“The Sabah government provides these transportation according to the suitability of their itinerary throughout their time in Kota Kinabalu.

“Datin Seri Panglima Dr Wan Azizah had never requested for a car with the special licence plate,” he said.

Recently, a picture made its rounds on social media showing a Toyota Vellfire with the licence plate “ISTERI YAB PERDANA MENTERI” or “PRIME MINISTER’S WIFE”.