Sarawak must thrive on unity in diversity to move forward, says Sagah

SERIAN (June 25): Sarawak must thrive on unity in diversity to move forward and achieve more progress, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said the diversity of ethnicities and religions in Sarawak must be made as the state’s strength and unite Sarawakians to build a more progressive, prosperous and harmonious state.

“The Right Honourable Premier also often reminds us that the differences in race, creed and culture in Sarawak give strength, not as weakness, to our unity.

“Let’s all celebrate Sarawak’s colourful culture as a symbol of our unity and unification,” he said at the ‘Gawai Nyisaan Bunoos Serian’ dinner at Serian Conference Centre last night.

Sagah, who is also Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) advisor, made these remarks after noticing participation and presence of other ethnic groups at the celebration traditionally held by the Bidayuh to close the Gawai Dayak celebration.

On another matter, he reminded community leaders and village chiefs to preserve and maintain the authentic Gawai celebrations and not to modify it arbitrarily.

“Hold Gawai accordingly based on customs and traditions,” he added.

He also noted the dinner was the first event hosted at the newly completed Serian Conference Centre.

With the centre located in the heartland of the Bidayuh community, he said the Bidayuh should not only be proud but also utilise it to promote and preserve their culture and traditions.

The dinner was organised by the DBNA branches of Serian and Bung Sadong in collaboration with Serian Resident’s Office.

Also assisting with organising the event themed ‘Preserving Authentic Culture’ were Serian Community Leaders Association and other government agencies.

A total 14 cultural troupes performed that night mostly from Bidayuh villages in Serian Division as well as troupes representing the Iban and Orang Ulu communities.

Sagah also announced an allocation of RM30,000 to DBNA Serian to help cover expenses of this dinner.

He then handed over cheques totalling RM195,000 in minor rural project (MRP) to 13 recipients comprising non governmental organisations (NGOs) and clubs from various government agencies.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah and Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) chief executive officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.