SM Lok Yu, SK Sembulan win Bajau traditional dance contest

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): SM Lok Yuk and SK Sembulan were crowned champions of the ‘Seni Warisan Juara Limbai’ competition respectively for the secondary and primary school categories here on Saturday night.

The schools took home a cash prize of RM7,000 each along with a trophy and certificate presented by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in an event at the Recital Hall, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital (KKD) Teo Nie Ching, Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, and KKD deputy secretary-general (strategic communications and creative industries) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa.

Limbai is a traditional Bajau dance in Sama, Sabah, performed as a symbolic event when welcoming the groom to the bride’s house for the marriage solemnisation ceremony.

A total of 14 groups of dancers competed in the primary and secondary school categories from the districts of Kota Belud, Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu.

The competition received broadcasting and prize sponsorship from AJ Production as well as cooperation from RTM’s other strategic partners, including Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Sabah State Education Department, Sabah State Cultural Board and Persatuan Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah.

The two-hour programme was hosted by Enn Xaviera and Felix Agus and also featured performances from guest artistes Adam Shamil and Rubisa Tiasin.