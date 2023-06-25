Thousands drum their way into MBOR for ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’

KUCHING (June 25): Exuberant cheers and drumming filled the grounds of the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) after Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) festivalgoers created the record for ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’ in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

MBOR chief operating officer Christopher Wong announced the results on the third day of the record-breaking attempt and the certificate was signed by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Wong then presented the certificate to Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

“On behalf of the Malaysia Book of Records, I am very pleased to announce that the Sarawak Tourism Board has achieved a new record for having the most percussionists in a music festival with a total number of 2,763 (percussionists),” he said.

The attempt was held from June 23-25 and was an initiative of STB’s in conjunction with the 26th edition of RWMF.

When met after the announcement, Wong said STB – also the organiser of RWMF – had managed to gather a total of 2,763 percussionists to participate in the attempt.

“This is a new record – there was no previous record for this. We hope the Rainforest World Music Festival can achieve another record in the following year.

“It is obviously to promote not just the Rainforest World Music Festival to the rest of the country but also the rest of the world, and to introduce the culture of Sarawak to the rest of Malaysia and the world.

“There is the awareness that the festival is a very relevant part of this recordbreaking attempt and we hope this will help further enhance the success of this festival for many years to come,” he said.

On behalf of MBOR, Wong congratulated STB for achieving this record.

“We hope they will continue to promote this event as a platform to promote Malaysia around the world and become a music festival of international standard,” he said.

When asked about the number of records made by Sarawak in the MBOR, Wong disclosed there have been 50-60 records in the last eight years.

“Many Sarawakians have achieved records in MBOR and of course, there will be more records broken by the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Also present was STB chairman Dennis Ngau.