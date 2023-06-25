Trekker dies in Beluran jungle

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): An Indonesian man died while jungle trekking with friends at Borneo Timber Sungai Pinangah in Beluran on Friday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said Beluran fire and rescue personnel received a call at 2.45pm on Friday to assist in carrying the 24-year-old victim out from the jungle.

According to information, the victim and two friends entered the jungle for jungle trekking around 6am on June 23.

The victim could not continue after falling ill before the friends called authorities for assistance.

Fire and rescue personnel confirmed the victim’s death when they arrived at the location.

They could only bring the body out from the jungle the next day as it was dark and the weather was bad.

The body was handed to the police for further action.