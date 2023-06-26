Anuar Oloi named Sarawak’s top blood donor 

KUCHING (June 26): Anuar Oloi, who has donated blood 122 times since he was 17 years old, received the Most Prolific Blood Donor award at this year’s state-level World Blood Donor Day.

The 57-year old former Sarawak Housing Corporation (HDC) employee received the award from Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the launch of the event at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here yesterday.

Anuar, whose blood type is A+, said he volunteers to donate blood simply because he wants to help those in need.

“I started donating blood at the age of 17 at Miri Hospital. At that time, I was already working at HDC.

“The last time I donated blood was on May 8 this year at Sarawak General Hospital,” he said, adding that it gave him great pleasure to donate blood as he feels rejuvenated after the process.

“My body feels light and better after donating blood,” said the father of six.

The award-winner, who has seven grandchildren, appealed to the general public, particularly the young ones to come forward to donate blood.

Anuar said the generations of blood donors like him have entered old age and may not be able to carry on their efforts for too long.

Hence, he hoped to see more of the younger-age groups to join in the life saving cause to continue with the works of the ageing donors.

The event, which was held to mark the Malaysian Red Crescent’s (MRC) 75th anniversary, was also attended Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, MRC national deputy chairman Dr S Selva Jothi Selvadurai and Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.