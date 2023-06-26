Anwar: Framework to harness commercial potential of carbon capture, storage in S’wak, Sabah under way

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): A framework is under way to harness the commercial potential of carbon capture and storage in Sarawak and Sabah, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This, he asserted, will involve the depleted petroleum reservoirs located offshore of both the Borneo States.

He added that the framework is part of Malaysia’s effort in transitioning towards a lower carbon economy, while recognising natural gas as playing a vital role in the energy mix and as one of the cleanest burning hydrocarbons.

“At the same time, we recognise the importance of managing methane emissions as a highly potent greenhouse gas and have committed to join the global methane pledge to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

“Our existing mature industries also offer some natural adjacencies to the renewables and the lower carbon economy. As a traditional producer of natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG), hydrogen represents a natural next step in the value chain and offers a potential avenue for further economic growth,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of Energy Asia 2023 held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia is determined to be well-positioned in playing its part in reducing emissions, while ensuring that the nation is ready for the growth of low carbon economy.

To prepare for this, he said the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has been revised to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Towards achieving this, he added that this have also been incorporated in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 (NEP2040).

“This policy document strategically charts the way forward and outlines key priorities for the energy sector in the coming years. It positions the energy sector as a catalyst for socio-economic development and its progressive Low Carbon Nation Aspiration will ensure that the Malaysian economy is able to capitalise on opportunities arising from the energy transition to remain resilient and sustainable.

“To implement this policy successfully so as to reap the full benefits of the significant socio-economic advances for the nation, the government is further developing several strategic roadmaps – of paramount importance is the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) which will outline the overarching strategy and high-impact initiatives to expedite the energy transition efforts.

“This roadmap will be complemented by the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap that will pave the way for the achievement of an environmentally sustainable, long-term energy security in Malaysia, driven by technological innovation.

“These two roadmaps are targeted to be launched by the second half of this year,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Petronas group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik and S&P Global vice-chairman Daniel Yergin.