Associations in Sarawak can also apply for GPPK grant, says RoS director

KUCHING (June 26): The Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti (GPPK) grant totalling RM20 million is also open to application from associations in Sarawak, said state Registrar of Societies (ROS) director Dato Georgina Apphia Ngau.

She explained that residential area associations are very much encouraged to apply for the grant through the link sent to their respective eROSES account.

According to her, the period to submit completed application forms is from June 15 to Sept 30.

“The successful applicant will receive GPPK grant of up to RM10,000,” she said in a statement today.

Georgina also said those eligible to apply are active associations under the residents’ association (Persatuan Penduduk) subcategory.

She added priority will be given to associations registered before Dec 31, 2022 and which yet to receive allocation/grant from RoS and/ or any government agency and other organisations.

“The scope of programmes/components that can be applied for under GPPK covers: purchase of safety equipment (maximum RM5,000 only); and implementation of security programmes (involving expenses from RM5,000 up to RM10,000),” she explained.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on June 18 said the Home Ministry, through the RoS has allocated RM20 million for the GPPK grant, which can benefit up to 2,000 residents’ associations.

The objectives of GPPK amongst others are to enhance community safety and the involvement of organisations in local community safety affairs and when facing disasters.