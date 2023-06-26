CM Hajiji urges Sabah industries to use drones

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): The state government is encouraging companies and industries related to agriculture, industry and tourism in the state to integrate the use of drones in daily operations.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said using drones will be able to allow them to grow along with the current technology.

According to Hajiji, the development of drone technology needs to be adapted immediately by industry players, considering that the technology has widespread use and is capable of solving several issues immediately, including the lack of manpower in the agricultural sector.

“We acknowledge that the integration of drone technology into Sabah’s economy has great returns for the progress and prosperity of our state. However, it requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders – the government, industry players, researchers and from the community itself,” he said.

Hajiji said this when officiating the Sabah Drone Open Day 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Monday.

Hajiji said drones have become part of modern technology, and their applications are growing rapidly across various industries, from agriculture to infrastructure, from services, delivery to environmental monitoring.

According to him, drones can also help in ensuring the preservation of the fragile ecosystem for future generations and conserving natural reserves which are important for tourism and environmental conservation.

“It is a new field that needs to be pioneered and of course we on the government side also want to facilitate the development and growth of this drone field.

“Although safety rules and drone regulations are important to follow to ensure the responsible and safe use of drones, it is equally important that these regulations should not be a barrier that restricts the potential application of drones in our economic sector,” he added.

According to him, in an era driven by rapid technological progress, it is important to realise the importance of technology and innovation in improving the state’s economy and society as a whole.

He said Sabah, which is blessed with rich natural resources, cultural heritage, and a vibrant tourism industry, should not be left behind in the race for technological adaptation to ensure sustainable and competitive growth in the economic sector.

“It is important for us to compete and seize the opportunities offered by technology which will pave the way for diversity, increased productivity, job creation and sustainable development.

“Therefore it is important that we prepare the workforce to empower the digital era through skills improvement initiatives,” he emphasised.

Hajiji said technology and innovation have been the driving force behind economic growth and development that is changing industries, improving traditional business models and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and jobs.

“Furthermore, it attracts investment and fosters entrepreneurship by providing a platform for young people and innovative businesses to thrive. This in turn contributes to the creation of job opportunities, economic growth and building a better standard of living for the entire community. Technology becomes a tool for us to build a better world for us today and for future generations,” he said.

He added the organisation of Sabah Drone Open Day 2023 marks an important event to explore the great potential of drones and how drones can revolutionize the economy in this state.