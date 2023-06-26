Dewan Negara approves motion on Health White Paper

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): The Dewan Negara today approved a motion on Health White Paper which details the healthcare reforms to be implemented in phases over a period of 15 years.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said every year, the Ministry of Health (MoH) carries out the process of improving facilities according to the people’s needs and allocations received.

He said the ministry is in the process of repairing nearly 400 dilapidated clinics across the country.

“In Kelantan, 39 health clinics are under tender and construction process, 23 clinics in Sabah will receive allocations while 38 clinics in Sarawak and 42 clinics in Negeri Sembilan have received allocations,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion.

Lukanisman said the ministry would start a study on the gap between demand and supply in healthcare soon to review the actual needs of the country’s resources for the healthcare needs of the people.

Through the study, the distribution and needs of facilities, equipment and health personnel for the whole country in the public and private sectors could be clearly mapped and projected until 2040.

“This is very important, it is indeed the wish of every member of parliament and senator to have a large clinic in every area. However, we cannot build a clinic in every parliament constituency.

“That’s why we need to do comprehensive mapping so that we can ensure the real needs of the people to get access to hospitals and health clinics throughout the country,” he said.

The motion was debated by 27 senators.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit said he hoped that the people in the rural areas would also be able to enjoy the benefits from the implementation of the white paper and urged the government to also focus on the disease prevention services.

Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama