DPM Zahid says Malaysia could be in Tier 1 of US people smuggling report if not for govt change

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Malaysia’s efforts to improve its standing in the annual US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report were stymied due to the recent change in government, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

But he also said it was commendable to reach Tier 2 in the latest TIP, and attributed it to the combined efforts of the Home Ministry and local law enforcement agencies in curbing human trafficking and migrant smuggling crimes.

“Efforts have been made to elevate Malaysia’s standing to Tier 1 where citizens do not require a valid visa to enter the United States but we failed to achieve that position due to the change in government and also possibly it was a non-priority of the previous government,” he said at the Sunway Resort Hotel here.

He added that Malaysia’s improved ranking will have a positive impact on the country’s trade sector and counter negative perceptions related to the issue of forced labour.

Last year, Malaysia was ranked Tier 3, deemed as not making enough effort to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling crimes with anti-trafficking investigations declining and fewer prosecutions of government officials allegedly involved in such crimes.

Malaysia has been in Tier 3 for two years since 2021.

It was on Tier 2 Watch List for the previous three years, from 2018 to 2020, although it was ranked on Tier 2 in 2017.

Prior to that, it was again on Tier 2 Watch List from 2015 to 2016. – Malay Mail

